A VIDEO OF ELDERLY MAN MISBEHAVING WITH A WOMAN IN BENGALURU MALL GOES VIRAL COPS ORDER PROBE

Bengaluru: A video of a young woman being harassed by an elderly man at a mall in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. The video was recorded by a mall visitor. The video shows the man deliberately touching and misbehaving with the woman at the game zone in the crowded mall.

The man after touching the woman inappropriately, he moved on to another place. The victim woman did not protest after the misconduct. The video was shared by a social media user on an Instagram account. “Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here. First, when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video," the social media user captioned.