A video of elderly man misbehaving with a woman in Bengaluru mall goes viral, cops order probe
Published: 27 minutes ago
A video of elderly man misbehaving with a woman in Bengaluru mall goes viral, cops order probe
Published: 27 minutes ago
Bengaluru: A video of a young woman being harassed by an elderly man at a mall in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. The video was recorded by a mall visitor. The video shows the man deliberately touching and misbehaving with the woman at the game zone in the crowded mall.
The man after touching the woman inappropriately, he moved on to another place. The victim woman did not protest after the misconduct. The video was shared by a social media user on an Instagram account. “Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here. First, when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video," the social media user captioned.
"Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we went in search of him but we missed. So informed the mall management and security, and they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame on such people,” he added. Taking cognizance of the video, the Magadi Road police ordered a probe into the incident to nab the accused.