Mangalore (Dakshina Kannada): 'Tulabharam', a traditional ritual, has undergone a change. It is usually performed with rice, coin, banana fruit, and coconut, But, in Mangalore, a special effort was made to save the environment by conducting 'Vriksha Beeja (Seedling) Tulabharam' for Pejavar Sri.

A 'Tulabharam' is conducted by devotees or students, where they gift rice, coins, or any other material, which is equal to their teacher's weight. A 'coin Tulabharam' is held every year from the Kalkura Pratishthan in the city as a salutation to the 'guru'. But, this time, instead of a coin 'Tulabharam', tree seeds 'Tulabharam' was held in an effort to save the environment. 'Tulabharam Seva' is held at the residence of Pradeep Kumar Kalkura of the Kalkura Foundation as a 'Guru Vandana' program for Pejavar Sri. This time locally grown trees and saplings were used in the 'Tulabaharam'. Various types of trees including mango, walnut, jackfruit, and ashwanth (sacred fig) were used for the Tulabaharam.

Speaking about this, Pradeep Kumar Kalkura of the Kalkura Foundation said this time instead of coins, we did 'Tulabharam' through seedlings. "While going by car, we noticed the temperature was increasing as we reached the national highway. We have observed that the temperature decreases where there are several trees. On this background, the idea of saving the environment came up. Accordingly, it was decided to do the 'Tulabharam', which is done every year through tree seeds," added Kalkura.

The 'Tulabharam' was done with seedlings brought by the devotees. After the Tulabharam those tree seeds and plants were given to the devotees as 'Prasad'. If devotees take it home and plant it, it will be a service to the environment, he said.

Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji, head of Pejavar, said those who do not grow trees have no right to live. "Planting trees not only gives us shade but also gives us life. Smoke from our vehicles and usage of Air Conditioners (ACs) is destroying the environment. I urge two-wheeler owners to plant two trees, four-wheeler owners to plant four trees, and AC owners to plant more trees. The new initiative by Kalkura Foundation is praiseworthy," he added.

