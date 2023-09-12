78 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED AFTER 58 YEARS IN BUFFALO THEFT CASE

Bidar (Karnataka): A 78-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing two buffaloes and a calf 58 years ago, Bidar police said.

The accused has been identified as Ganapati Waghmore. According to the Bidar police, in 1965, a case was registered in Maharashtra's Mehkar police station in the Buldhan district by one Muralidhar Rao Kulkarni regarding the theft of two buffaloes and one calf in Mehkar.

After the incident, 30-year-old Kishan Chander and 20-year-old Ganapati Waghmore, who hailed from Udagir in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra were arrested. However, after getting bail, these accused absconded and did not appear in court even after the warrant was issued.

As the first accused Kishan died, the case against him was dismissed, however, another accused Ganapati was in hiding for many years. Meanwhile, a special team traced Ganapati and produced him in court. Ganapati was only 20 years old when the alleged theft took place. He is now 78-years-old.

"A special team has been formed to find cases pending for almost years and LPR cases where the accused have not appeared in court. This team has arrested an accused in a 58-year-old case, and has succeeded in finding a total of seven such cases," Bidar Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna SL said.

