Sulya (Dakshina Kannada): S. Angara, who was a 6-time MLA in Sulya assembly constituency and was currently a minister, announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday after not getting BJP ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. Former Zilla Panchayat member Bhagirathi Murulya has been fielded by the BJP in Sulya.

Angara, who is the Minister of Ports, Inland and Water Transport in the incumbent BJP government while announcing his retirement from politics, said that he was “fed up with the way the party is doing”. "I felt that I had done honest work for the party. I have worked sincerely for the party as an MLA for the last six terms. High command should have taken my opinion while allotting seats. I am announcing my retirement from politics,” he added.

Also read: Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Former Dy CM Laxman Savadi decided to quit BJP after being denied ticket

Angara further said that he won't be in any election campaign of the BJP going forward. “I am not upset that the ticket was not given, but the work done by me to the party and the society was not respected," Sulya MLA S Angara said. Bhagirathi Murulya of Shantinagar Murulya village of Sulya taluk has got the BJP ticket from Sulya this time.

Bhagirathi Murulya is a graduate and is currently into dairy farming and tailoring. Murulya also worked as a teacher earlier. She has also worked as a member of Enmuru Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat member from BJP. Many senior BJP leaders dropped by the party in the assembly election have quit politics. They include former deputy chief minister of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa, who expressed his inability to contest election.

Another senior leader Laxman Savadi, a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Athani and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka too quit politics after he was denied a ticket to fight in the state Assembly elections.