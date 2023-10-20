20 YEAR OLD YOUTH DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER GRANDFATHER REFUSES TO BUY HIM NEW MOBILE PHONE

Chitradurga (Karnataka): A 20-year-old youth died a day after he attempted suicide by consuming fertiliser after his grandfather allegedly refused to buy him a new mobile phone, police said on Friday.

During 'Mahaganapati Shobhayatra' in his Kolahal village in this district on October 8, Yashwanth lost his mobile phone following which he asked his grandfather to buy him a new one, police said.

According to the police, his grandfather, a farmer, promised to get him a new cell phone after harvesting onions. However, on October 18, he demanded that he be bought a new mobile phone immediately. But when his grandfather refused to do so, he consumed the fertiliser.