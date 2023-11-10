Mandya (Karnataka): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her classmates in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Friday. The accused had also made a video of the act and threatened to make it viral if she told anyone. Police arrested three of her classmates in this connection.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Maddur police station area in Mandya. The victim's parents lodged a complaint at Maddur police station following which investigations were initiated.

The victim told police that her classmates took her to a lodge in Maddur where they raped her in turns while one of the accused shot the act on his mobile phone. After the incident, the accused sent the video on the victim's mobile phone. The victim said that the accused threatened to make the video viral if she told anyone. Also, the accused had demanded that she should make herself available for them whenever they called her.

After returning home, the girl could not conceal her feelings and told her parents about the incident. The parents immediately took the girl to the Maddur police station to lodge a complaint against three of her classmates.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. The accused were booked under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC and have been charged of rape and atrocity, police said adding that the three accused are currently being interrogated by the police.