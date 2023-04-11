Bantwala (Dakshina Kannada): Srujan Pujari, a 17-year-old Commerce student of B Mooda Government Undergraduate College in Karnataka's Bantwala, surprised many by digging 24 feet well. Srujan is the son of Loknath Pujari and Mohini of Narikombu Naila village. The family was facing a drinking water problem for many years. Hence, Surjan dug 24 feet well on the backyard of his house.

"We have had a drinking water problem for many years. So, I thought about how to dig a well in our place. I selected a place assuming that I can found water there. I started digging the well in December when I was free. But, I was unable to continue it as I had to go to college. After getting the first Pre University Course (PUC) leave, I started working again. After digging the soil, I used to pull it up and put it out," Srujan said.

"Thus I used to work from morning to afternoon every day and again start working in the evening after some rest. I dug the well of about four feet in circumference and drilled it up to 24 feet. And now I found water in the well," he added. Speaking about her son's achievement, Srujan's mother Mohini expressed her gratitude and happiness.

Mohini said, "Our son always used to say that he would dig a well. He told me to measure the circumference of the well, but I was not well then. So, I told him to do it himself. He started digging the well a few days ago and later left the because of his classes. However, after getting leave, he started digging again." The locals have appreciated Srujan for his work.