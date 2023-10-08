14 DIE IN BENGALURU CRACKER SHOP FIRE KARNATAKA TN GOVTS ANNOUNCE COMPENSATION FOR KIN OF DEAD

Bengaluru: The death toll in the fire accident at a cracker shop near here reached 14 on Sunday. While 12 people were charred to death on the spot at the shop-cum-godown at Attibele in Anekal Taluk on Saturday, two others died while undergoing treatment today. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu government have announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

All the victims and most of injured hail from Tamil Nadu. Eight people from Ammapatti village of Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district who died in the accident were working at the Attibele Pataki warehouse as labourers. The shop owner was hoarding crackers ahead of Navratri and Diwali. A total of 10 people from Ammapatti village of Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district had come for work here among whom, eight persons have died.

The deceased from Dharampura village have been identified a Prakash (20), Vettappan, Aadhikesavan (23), Vijayaraghavan(19), Ilambaruthi(19), Akash(23), Giri (22) and Sachin (22). The three other deceased have been identified as Prabakaran (17) and Vasantharaj (23) and Appas (23) from Kallakuruchi district. Police are yet to ascertain the identities of remaining three persons.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his grief after conducting Janata Darshan near his residence in Mysore today. "A total of 14 people have died in the accident and I have ordered action against the owner of the cracker shop. I will visit the accident site today, Siddaramaiah added.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot on Saturday and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the deceased families. Most of those who died were workers of the firecracker godown-cum-shop, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Oxford Medical College and Hospital in Athibale while the injured have been admitted at St Johnson Hospital in Madavala, Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for the injured under the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund. Stalin said that he has sent Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sakkarapani and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian to take immediate action regarding the accident.