Palamu: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by the drivers of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The accused have been arrested and investigations are on, police said.

The incident took place in Medininagar police station area. The woman, a resident of Palamu and mother of three kids, had come to Medininagar for medical treatment. Police said that she was looking for a mobile recharge shop when she met one of the accused. The man offered to help her and she agreed to his offer.

She paid the accused and the latter recharged her mobile phone immediately. Later on, the accused called up the woman and asked her to meet him. When the woman came to the place where she was asked she found the accused and another man waiting for her. The duo forcibly took her to a housing colony area where they allegedly gang-raped her.

After the incident, the woman went to Medininagar Town police station and lodged a complaint against the duo. On the basis of the woman's complaint, police conducted a raid in the area and the two drivers were nabbed.

Police are interrogating the drivers while the woman has been sent for medical examination. Palamu SP Rishma Ramesan confirmed that the two drivers have been arrested on charges of gangraping a woman. They are being interrogated and action would be taken accordingly, Ramesan said.