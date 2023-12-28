WILL ATTEND RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION IF INVITED SOREN

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in January if he is invited. Soren said he has not received any invitation for the event so far.

"I have not received any invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir so far, but if I receive it, I will attend the ceremony," Soren said while addressing reporters on the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state. Soren said he is a religious person and visits religious places such as temples and gurudwaras, among others.

On the ED summons to him, the CM said, "No one can keep hiding the truth... the entire nation is watching... I have nothing to say. He said the government has completed four years but the opposition has been trying to destabilise it ever since the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance came to power in the state.