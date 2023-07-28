Giridih (Jharkhand): A wild elephant went on a rampage across a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district, damaging an anganwadi centre, a temple and a few houses this morning.

After being separated from its herd, the elephant strayed into a village in Dhargulli panchayat area under Bagodar police station area in the district. At first it entered into the anganwadi centre apparently searching for food and then a temple. Local people started chanting 'Hare Krishna Hare Rama' in a bid to pacify the animal which was creating a ruckus in the area.

The entire act was captured by a villager on his mobile. In the video, the elephant is seen trying to barge into the anganwadi centre after breaking down its door. After failing to enter in the forward direction, the animal turns behind and attempted making an entry through its back. The elephants looks around the place likely finding for something to eat.

Next, it is seen damaging the Radhakrishna temple where it had entered. Seeing the aggresive nature of the elephant, none of the villagers dared to go close to it. Finally, chased the elephant away from the village after a lot of effort. They lighted a fireball and burst crackers to frighten it.

Presently, the villagers are panic-stricken. Former village chief Hari Prakash Narayan said that a lot of efforts had to be taken by the villagers to drive the elephant out of the village towards the forest.

In the past there were many incidents of wild elephants uprooting trees, trampling crops and damaging houses. In May, a herd of wild elephants killed three of a family including a three-year-old child in Chandwa block of Latehar district in Jharkhand.