Watch: PM Modi’s light-hearted moments with children in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent some time with children in Ranchi on Wednesday during his two-day visit to the state on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

On his official YouTube channel, PM Modi shared the video of his candid moments with the children. Modi was at the Governor House in Ranchi, when his young fans came to meet him.

The video showed the PM pulling the children's ears and playing a coin trick with them. He was seen sticking the coin to his forehead and then tapping his head slightly so that the coin fell into his hand. The PM then tried the same trick on the young girl and boy before handing the coin to the girl in the end.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the 25-foot tall statue of the icon at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum, located at the Old Central Jail where he had breathed his last on June 9, 1900. Meanwhile, on Thursday, three policemen in Ranchi were suspended for security lapse during Prime Minister's visit, a police officer said. The action was taken after a woman unexpectedly ran and came in front of PM's convoy while it was on its way to Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum on Wednesday morning, the officer added.