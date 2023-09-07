Dhanbad: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday narrowly escaped from an accident when a bovine was trapped in the engine wheel at Kuju station in Ramgarh of Jharkhand's Dhanbad Railway Division. The cattle died on the spot, however, the passengers were saved. According to sources, a cow was trapped in the wheel of the engine and the train was halted for about half an hour.

On receiving the information, the railway officials and the employees reached the spot and the dead cow was pulled out from under the wheel. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Dhanbad Railway Division Amresh Kumar said that the Vande Bharat train was stopped at Kuju station before Barkakana. The train was stopped at 11:20 and was dispatched again at 12:50.

Railway officials have expressed their regrets over the inconvenience caused to the passengers. The cattle died in this incident, however, the lives of the passengers travelling on the train have been saved, Kumar said.

Earlier on June 27, a stray cow came onto the track during the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express. The trial run of the semi-high-speed train was underway from Patna to Ranchi. The loco pilot saw a bovine on the track. He immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train. Due to the timely intervention of the driver of the train, the cow was saved.