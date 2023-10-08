Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman and her daughter, who were found walking naked on College Road in Sundargarh town of Odisha on Friday, were rescued by the BJP MLA. The victims narrated their ordeal to the BJP MLA and the woman and her daughter are still in a trauma as they have been sexually assaulted.

The woman (45) and her daughter (27) hail from a village in Jharkhand. The woman has three daughters and a son. She alleged that her brother-in-law had been sexually exploiting them after her husband's death. However, it is yet to be ascertained as to how they reached Sundargarh from where they were rescued by BJP MLA Kusum Tete, who covered the women with shawls and sent them to Aastha Gruha (shelter home), a shelter for mentally ill women, located in Rangadhipa of Sundargarh town with the help of police.

The woman had lost her husband a few years ago and was staying there with his three daughters and a son. They left their village three days ago. Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker told the media that police are closely monitoring their condition and awaiting their recovery. On the other hand, a team led by a woman officer went to the shelter home recorded the statements of the victims, and continued their investigation. Their health condition is also being monitored. A team headed by Sundargarh SP had gone to Jharkhand to investigate the incident.