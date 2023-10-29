Ranchi: Ahead of the Tribal Day that is celebrated across the country of November 15 on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, the 106th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio programme was dedicated to Jharkhand and its tribal personalities.

Addressing the programme, PM Modi remembered Lord Birsa Munda, Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. He said that Lord Birsa Munda resides in the hearts of all people and his life teaches us the essence of true courage and determination. "Lord Birsa Munda never accepted foreign rule and envisioned a society where there was no room for injustice. He wanted people to have a life of respect and equality and always emphasised on living in harmony with nature. Even today we can see that our tribal brothers and sisters are dedicated to care and conserve nature. This action of our tribal brothers and sisters is a great inspiration for all of us," he said.

PM Modi stressed that the youth should know about the tribal diversities of their region and take inspiration from them. He said that the country is always grateful to our tribal society, which always keeps self-respect and upliftment of the nation paramount.

He highlighted that tribal villages in India have a rich history. "It was on this land that the great Tilka Manjhi had raised the trumpet against injustice while Sido-Kanhu raised the voice of equality," he said.