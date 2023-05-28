THIEF SWALLOWS GOLD CHAIN TO ESCAPE COPS IN RANCHI HELD

Ranchi: One of two snatchers, who has swallowed a gold chain which he along with another accomplice snatched from a woman who was wearing the necklace, is undergoing his treatment at a hospital, Ranchi police said.

Earlier, cops caught hold of two miscreants after chasing them for a kilometre. Doctors at a hospital are struggling to revive Salman, who snatched the gold chain from the neck of a woman in Ranchi after his health condition deteriorated. On Saturday, he along with Zafar snatched the gold chain from the woman's neck near Dibdih bridge under the Doranda Police Station area of Ranchi.

Soon after they tried to flee riding a bike. As soon as cops who were present a little away from the place heard the noise of the woman, they started chasing them. Both Salman and Zafar were caught after a one-kilometre chase. As soon as Salman and Zafar are caught by the police, Salman swallowed the snatched the gold chain to escape from the police.

Hatia DSP Raja Mitra took the initiative and got Salman's stomach and chest X-rayed. The X-ray clearly showed that the gold chain was stuck in Salman's chest. Seeing the X-ray report, Salman further panicked and subsequently, his health condition worsened. He started folding his hands in front of the policemen that he should be saved otherwise he would die.

At present, Salman has been admitted to the RIMS Hospital in Ranchi under the supervision of the police. Doctors are trying to remove the gold chain considering the fact that if it is stuck in the chest for a long time, then there can be a risk of infection. Both the accused are involved in over a dozen incidents of snatching in Ranchi and suburban areas, cops said.