Palamu: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide on Wednesday after his girlfriend he loved turned down his marriage proposal in Palamu district of Jharkhand, officials said. It is learnt that the incident took place at Lahar Banjari village in Untari Road police station limits of Palamu district. According to local sources, the minor boy was in a relationship with a girl hailing from Chainpur area of Palamu.

It is said that the boy had been insisting the girl on marrying him, but she turned down the proposal which infuriated the boy. On Tuesday, the minor boy attempted suicide. In the suicide attempt, the boy was critically injured after which the relatives admitted him to Manjhiyan Hospital in Garhwa for treatment.

At the hospital, the doctors seeing his critical condition, referred him to Garhwa Sadar Hospital where the minor died during treatment on Wednesday, an official said. It is learnt that the relatives hurriedly performed the last rites of the minor. In the meantime, the police have started investigation into the alleged suicide incident.

The boy's death by suicide is not an isolated incident. An official said that in Laharbanjari and its surrounding areas, within the last one and a half months, half a dozen persons have committed suicide linked to a love affair. Among those dying by suicide is a couple who ended their lives. Significantly, three out of half a dozen had posted about their proposed suicide on social media before taking the extreme step.

Locals have expressed concern over the rising suicide cases in the area.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.