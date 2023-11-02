Giridih: A woman, who suddenly disappeared from her village in Jharkhand's Giridih twenty years ago, suddenly made an appearance in her locality and alleged that she along with her daughter was sold off to another person from a neighbouring village by eight people after the death of her husband.

She also accused her eight neighbours of plotting to kill her and grab her land and house. Her return to her village two decades after her sudden disappearance did not go down well with her relatives who were initially not allowed to enter her house.

Later, with the help of some people, she entered the house but did not get her land back. The desperate woman went to the police and lodged an FIR narrating her ordeal. In the FIR lodged at Deori police station, the woman has named eight people as accused.

The accused persons are Bullu Yadav, Saryu Yadav, Darogi Yadav, Ramcharitra Yadav, Kameshwar Yadav, Dukhan Yadav, Mitan Yadav and Gopal Yadav. The Deori police station in charge has confirmed the matter. Mother and daughter were sold in Jamui and son in Madhupur:

Akali Devi, who used to live in Ghose village, shared her ordeal to cops. In the FIR, Akali said she was married to Mahavir Yadav, who died a few years after their marriage. As soon as the husband died, the accused people conspired to grab her share of the land. Both the minor children were captured and taken hostage.