Sold two decades ago with minor kids for Rs 50,000; Jharkhand woman makes appearance, lodges FIR against abductors
Published: 2 hours ago
Giridih: A woman, who suddenly disappeared from her village in Jharkhand's Giridih twenty years ago, suddenly made an appearance in her locality and alleged that she along with her daughter was sold off to another person from a neighbouring village by eight people after the death of her husband.
She also accused her eight neighbours of plotting to kill her and grab her land and house. Her return to her village two decades after her sudden disappearance did not go down well with her relatives who were initially not allowed to enter her house.
Later, with the help of some people, she entered the house but did not get her land back. The desperate woman went to the police and lodged an FIR narrating her ordeal. In the FIR lodged at Deori police station, the woman has named eight people as accused.
The accused persons are Bullu Yadav, Saryu Yadav, Darogi Yadav, Ramcharitra Yadav, Kameshwar Yadav, Dukhan Yadav, Mitan Yadav and Gopal Yadav. The Deori police station in charge has confirmed the matter. Mother and daughter were sold in Jamui and son in Madhupur:
Akali Devi, who used to live in Ghose village, shared her ordeal to cops. In the FIR, Akali said she was married to Mahavir Yadav, who died a few years after their marriage. As soon as the husband died, the accused people conspired to grab her share of the land. Both the minor children were captured and taken hostage.
Later, a deal for Akali and her minor daughter was finalised in Sono of Jamui. "When I was not ready, they set me on fire. The neighbours saved me. Thereafter, I and my minor daughter were sold to Mitan Yadav, a resident of Sono village, for Rs 50,000. My minor son was sold to Gopal Yadav, a resident of Madhupur. I and my two children continued to live as slaves at both these places. My son somehow freed himself from the clutches of Gopal and freed us too," she said in the FIR.