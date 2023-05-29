Dhanbad (Jharkhand) : A ghastly accident happened in the Dhanbad district in which 5 contract labourers died after the electric pole they were holding came into contact with the high-tension line of the railways during installation works. It happened at Jharkhor, located about one kilometre from Katras railway station in the Dhandbad division.

The five labourers were electrocuted during the installation of the railway poles. They were installing the pole at the time of the mishap. As they were busy working, the high-tension wire came into contact with the pole there. After the incident, there was chaos on the spot. After getting information about it, the rescue team reached the spot.

Railway officials have also reached the place, including DRM Kamal Kishore Sinha. The mishap took place due to the collapse of a 25 thousand-volt electric wire at the Nichitpur rail gate between Dhanbad Gomo of the Howrah-New Delhi rail route. Railway operations have been stopped due to the incident.

Following this, Netaji Express going from Kalka to Howrah has been stopped at Tetulmari station. Pratap Express going from Howrah to Bikaner has been stopped at Dhanbad station. Railway officials and doctors have reached the spot by road. Accident Relief Medical Van has been opened. There is also information about some more people getting scorched by the electric wire.

According to the information received, all the labourers were holding the iron electric pole when it came under the grip of 25 thousand volt high tension wire of the railways. Because of this, all the labourers who came in contact with the pole got burn injuries. Out of which five labourers have died on the spot.