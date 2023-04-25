Ramgarh Jharkhand Three people including a policeman died and more than 24 others were injured at a road accident in Chuttupalu Valley where a bus collided with a trailer on TuesdayAccording to sources the Ranchibound bus was coming from Bihar s Bakhtiyarpur The accident was triggered by the failure of the brake of the trailer that was coming from Ranchi Eyewitnesses said it hit damaged the divider and struck the bus from the other lane As a result the bus and the trailer overturned The occupant of the trailer also got trapped inside the damaged trailerAfter getting information about the accident the police rushed to the spot and started relief work The injured were sent to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment The condition of some of the injured is said to be serious Due to the accident one lane of RanchiRamgarh got jammed The dead policeman was posted in RanchiAlso read Three killed in lightning strikes in JharkhandLocals said the NHAI employees reached the accident site an hour after the accident By then the Ramgarh Police sent the injured to the hospital Chuttupalu Valley of Ramgarh is vulnerable to accidents that keep occurring here every day they saidAfter the accident authorities restricted vehicular movements to one way in the area for avoiding the occurrence of similar incidents Mishaps of large and medium scales have always kept authorities on tenterhooks to find ways to ensure road safety in the area According to the latest available information police were engaged in removing crashed vehicles with the help of cranes