SERAIKELA COURT IN JHARKHAND CONVICTS 10 PERSONS IN 2019 TABREZ LYNCHING CASE

Seraikela (Jharkhand): A local court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Tuesday convicted ten persons in connection with the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 5, public prosecutor Ashok Kumar Rai said. One of the accused, Kushal Mahali, had died during the course of trial, he said, adding two were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The convicted persons - Bhim Singh Munda, Kamal Mahato, Madan Nayak, Atul Mahali, Sunamo Pradhan, Vikram Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Prem Chand Mahali, Mahesh Mahali - were taken into custody soon after they were convicted by the court of Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar. The prime accused, Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, is already in judicial custody.

Ansari, who was beaten up with rods over alleged theft, was lynched in Dhatkidih village under Seraikela police station on June 17, 2019. Ansari, who worked as a labourer and welder in Pune, had come home to celebrate Eid when he was killed over suspicion of trying to steal a motorcycle. (PTI)

