SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN THREE AREAS OF DHANBAD AFTER CLASHES BROKE OUT ON FRIDAY

Dhanbad: Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in three areas of Katras police station in Dhanbad after two communities clashed reportedly over an e-rickshaw battery theft, police said.

Dhanbad SDM Prem Kumar Tiwari has issued an order in this regard today. The prohibitory orders will remain in place in Chattabad, Keludih and Akashkinari till further instructions, police said. Thirty people have been detained so far while over 15 were injured in the clashes that broke out on Friday.

According to the local people, trouble ensued after a battery of an e-rickshaw owned by one Janardhan Yadav, a resident of Kailudih was stolen. The incident triggered a violent clash between two groups. Members of both the groups started pelting stones at each other. They even burnt a few vehicles and damaged many houses in the area.

Despite police trying to pacify the two groups, the scuffle continued. Then, in order to bring the situation under control, additional police force was deployed. Despite this, the clashes continued and the situation deteriorated. Finally, police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the warring groups.

Police said a total of 30 people have been detained in connection with the clashes. They, however, denied using the baton to disperse the groups. The entire area has been brought under a heavy security cover with several policemen being deployed to ensure peace.

The district administration conducted a flag march in the area and several police personnel were included in it. The three areas of Chattabad, Keludih and Akashkinari remained tense while a huge contingent of police is deployed there.