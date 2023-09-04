SAINIK SCHOOL TELAIYA TEACHER TO RECEIVE NATIONAL AWARD FROM PREZ

Koderma: A teacher of Sainik School, Telaiya, Manoranjan Pathak, is set to be felicitated by President Draupati Murmu with the prestigious National Teachers' Award on the occasion of Teachers Day tomorrow.

Pathak, hailing from Madhepura in Bihar, joined Sainik School in 2002 as a computer science teacher. He is the only teacher from the 33 Sainik Schools to receive the award at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5.

Pathak has been selected for the prestigious award for motivating students of Sainik School to pursue online education in a disciplined manner during the Covid pandemic period. According to the management and teachers of the Sainik School, it is due to Pathak's efforts that many students of Sainik School performed well in the National Defence Academy exam.

His colleague and a teacher of Sainik School, Chandan Kumar said that Pathak has always motivated students along with instilling discipline in them. Students of Sainik School were extremely happy to learn that their favourite Pathak Sir has been selected for the National Award. They said that Pathak sir has always acted as their guide. It is because of him that Sainik School students are presently holding important posts in the Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, students said.

Sainik School principal R Saklani said that the honour will provide a new dimension to the school and will go down in the school's history. "Our entire Sainik School family is proud of him," he said.

Apart from Pathak, the other teacher from Jharkhand to be selected for the award is Ejazul Haq.