RPF CONSTABLE MOLESTS MINOR GIRL ONBOARD PATNA HATIA EXPRESS

Ranchi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been accused of molesting a minor girl onboard the Hatia-Patna Express on July 26.

A woman complained that she boarded the two-tier AC coach of Patna-Hatia Express with her two minor daughters from Patna. She was going to her in-laws place in Daltonganj. When the train reached Koderma it was late at night and all the passengers had fallen asleep. The woman said she too was sleeping on her berth while her daughters were on their respective berths. Suddenly she woke up and saw an RPF constable sitting on her child's berth, allegedly molesting her, the woman complained.

She started shouting at the constable and hearing her, other passengers woke up. They joined the woman in pulling up the constable. The constables from the other compartments came there to pacify the passengers. They took away the accused from the spot.

After the train reached Ranchi the next morning, the woman went to the GRP police station to file a case against the accused constable. An FIR was registered in Ranchi's GRP police station and the case was transferred to Koderma as the incident took place there. Ranchi GRP police station officer Rupesh Kumar said that on July 27 a woman came to lodge a complaint against an RPF constable and an FIR was filed immediately.

The incident has raised serious concern over the security of women and young girls travelling in trains. The case is being investigated by the railway police in Koderma. "Action is being taken against the accused constable under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," police said.