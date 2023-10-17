RELIEF FOR SOREN IN POLL CODE VIOLATION CASE HC STAYS PROCEEDINGS

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings against Chief Minister Hemant Soren at a court in Jamshedpur, which was hearing a case registered in 2014, accusing him of model code of conduct violation.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said that no coercive steps can be taken against Soren, directing the state government to file a reply in the matter. Soren had challenged in the high court the proceedings pending against him at the Jamshedpur court, arising out of a case registered in the Adityapur police station during the 2014 assembly elections.