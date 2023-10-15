RANCHI GIRL THANKS INDIAN GOVT FOR OPERATION AJAY WELCOMED IN AIRPORT WITH SWEETS AND FLOWERS

Ranchi: Vineeta Ghosh from Jharkhand, who was evacuation from Israel under 'Operation Ajay', was welcomed by family, friends and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi at Ranchi airport on Saturday.

Vineeta, who is pursuing her PhD in science from a university in Israel ran to hug her parents after landing in the airport. People associated with ISKCON Temple performed bhajan-kirtan when Vineeta arrived and sweets were also distributed in the airport. She said the last few days were horrifying in that country and thanked Indian government for launching 'Operation Ajay' to bring them back safely.

She said that along with others she used to hide in the bunkers whenever bombing started. "Israel government was fully prepared and there was no problem in getting food during this period. The governments of India and Israel helped us a lot in returning home. The efforts were taken very fast and I could board the first flight under 'Operation Ajay'. I am grateful to both the Indian Embassy and Israel government for bring us home," she said.

Vineeta's father Vishwajit Ghosh, a Lord Krishna devotee said that it was for the blessings of the Almighty that his daughter has managed to return home safety. A large group of Krishna devotees associated with ISKCON Temple performed bhajan and kirtan when Vineeta arrived.

Vineeta said the missile attacks had intensified in the last two days. "The Israel government had made complete arrangements for our security along with ensuring accommodation and food in the bunkers," she said.