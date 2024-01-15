Hazaribagh: Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, a group of artists are creating a mosaic artwork to build a 'Ram Darbar' spread over a massive 15000 sq ft from a whopping 15 lakh bottle caps in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The initiative of the artists to pay their love to Lord Ram and spread the message of environmental conservation in the process.

The Saint Columbus College ground in Hazaribagh has turned into a workshop of sorts for artist Sumit Gunjan and her team as they brace to convert 15 lakh lids of waste bottles into a Ram Darbar. The artwork is likely to register its name in the Guinness Book World Records. Lead artist Sumit Gunjan, a resident of Giridih, said that Ram Mandir is the talk of the town in the country currently.

To do their part, Gunjan said that they decided to create a mosaic art piece of the Ram Darbar to pay their tribute to Lord Ram. The artwork is being prepared in collaboration with Vasudha Kalyan Sanstha, a NGO which works for cleanliness in Hazaribagh district. The artwork in Hazaribagh will be the fourth by artist Sumit Gunjan after Giridih and Dhanbad.

A member of Vasudha Kalyan Sanstha said that it took them more than five months to collect the 15 lakh plastic lids from Hazaribagh, Giridih, Deoghar and Dhanbad. The lids are being cleaned and after this the art work will be started to set an international record. The artwork is expected to be ready by Jan 20 ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration on Jan 22.

Artist Gunjan said that this artwork is being made on public demand and in view of the faith in Lord Shri Ram in the present times. Artists from Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Bokaro Giridih, Deoghar and Dumka have come to make this artwork.

An artist from Dumka said that creating the picture of Lord Ram was very special in itself.