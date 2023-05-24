PRESIDENT MURMU INAUGURATES NEW JHARKHAND HIGH COURT BUILDING

Ranchi President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore The 165acre compound of the new high court is one of the largest in the country in terms of areaChief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries were present on the occasionThe new High Court building has 25 airconditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1200 people each along with 540 chambers an official said Chief Justice of India said the judiciary is committed to take justice to every home through the use of technologyStressing the need for live streaming of judicial proceedings he said that justice could be taken to villages of the country by translating orders into local languages Through technology we are trying to take justice to every home Under E courts phase three Rs 7000 crore has been provided by the government of India Through technology judicial work can be linked with common life the CJI saidAddressing a gathering during the inauguration of the new building of the Jharkhand High Court Justice Chandrachud said the judiciary can take justice to 64 lakh villages when court work is done in languages mentioned in the Constitution He said 6000 court orders were translated into HindiThe CJI said My journey in the Supreme Court has helped define the image of justice and injustice For petty crimes people are lodged in jail due to illiteracy Presumption of innocence is the base of the judicial system Justice Chandrachud said He said the delay in granting bail to the poor undertrial shakes the faith of peopleStressing the need for proper infrastructure in courts he said there are numerous courts which do not have toilets for women He said even now tribals do not have proper landrelated documents which should be taken into account The president is on a three days visit to the state and today was the first day On Thursday evening Murmu will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan Ranchi as stated by the President s Secretariat