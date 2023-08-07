PRAYERS OFFERED AT BABA BAIDYANATH TEMPLE IN DEOGHAR ON 5TH SAWAN SOMWAR THIRD MONDAY OF MALMAS

Deoghar: Devotees thronged Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar to offer prayers on the fifth Monday of 'Sawan' month and the third Monday of 'Malmas'. The temple gates were opened for devotees at 03.48 am on the occasion of the state Shravani Mela today. After which, devotees, who were waiting in queue started offering water to Lord Shiva.

This year, 'Sawan' or 'Shravan' is for two months, lasting till August 31 and there are eight Mondays instead of four. 'Sawan' month is considered to be the holiest month of the year as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It was 19 years ago that a two-month-long 'Sawan' was observed.

Throughout the year, Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays and during this month, the day is considered very auspicious. Devotees observe special fast and visit Shiva temple to offer prayers on 'Sawan Somwar'. On this occasion, at Baba Baidyanath Temple, 'Kancha Jal Puja' and 'Sardari Puja' were performed while devotees offered prayers to the deities. An 'argha' has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum and the other in the temple premises so that devotees can offer water to Lord Shiva.

Deoghar deputy commissioner Vishal Sagar said that preparations have been done for the convenience of devotees. The entire premise is under CCTV surveillance. Apart from Sagar, SP and SDO were present at the temple. A tight security arrangement has been made in the temple premises. Deoghar temple in-charge Dipankar Chaudhary said that arrangements are on the lines of the Shravani Mela.

Also Read: 63 lakhs footfall at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Dham the month of Sawan!

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Dumka's Basukinath Dham as well. Devotees were found waiting in queues since late night. As soon as the doors of the temple were opened this morning, devotees started offering water to Baba Bholenath while chanting 'Bol Bam'. Devotees thronged various temples of the district including Khunti Amreshwar Dham and Harihar Dham Shiv Temple in Giridih throughout the day.