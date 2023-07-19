Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): Love knows no boundaries. The adage was once again proven right after a woman from Poland who had fallen for a Jharkhand man 10 years younger than her travelled all the way to India along with her six-year-old daughter to meet her beau.

These days Polak Barbara, 45, is living with her lover Mohammad Shadab, 35, in Khutra village under the Katkamsandi block of Hazaribagh district. Both Polak and Shadab want to marry each other. Polak who is a divorcee, wants to tie the knot with her Indian sweetheart and then take him to Poland.

Hazaribagh DSP, Rajeev Kumar arrived at Khutra after getting the information that a foreigner had entered the village. "I spoke to Polak and she told me that she will be going back to her country in the next few days. She will try for Shadab's visa and take him to Poland along with her," the DSP said.

Both Polak and Shadab became friends on Instagram in 2021. While chatting, both developed feelings for each other. Following this Polak applied for a visa to come to India. After a long process, she managed to reach Hazaribagh. For the past five days, she is living with Shadab at his house.

Though her love made her cross the oceans, Polak couldn't bear the Indian heat and it was only after Shadab installed two ACs that she had some respite. A new colour TV was also installed for the foreign guests. The noticeable thing is that Shadab's girlfriend is also helping him with domestic chores in his house. She is also cleaning cow dung and garbage.

Hundreds of people arrive at the house each day to see Polak. "India is a very beautiful country. The people here are too kind and loving. But I have been constantly surrounded by them. This has upset me," Polak said.