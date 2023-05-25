POLICE ARREST TWO ULTRAS CAPTURE LARGE CACHE OF ARMS

Khunti Jharkhand Two ultras belonging to the proscribed extremist outfit People s Liberation Front of India PLFI were arrested by police near Rania in Jharkhand s Khunti district and a large cache of arms ammunitions and explosives recovered from them officials said ThursdayThe arrest was made a day before when they were planning to shift the arms ammunitions and explosives besides unfinished firearms and arms making materials from a forested area Interestingly President Droupadi Murmu was attending a function in the district of Khunti earlier on ThursdayOn Wednesday Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar formed a raid team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar after getting intelligence that two PLFI ultras identified as Lalit Kherwar 45 and Shivnarayan Singh alias Master 48 were about to shift the arms and ammunitions and explosives which were hidden in the forestThe PLFI group led by selfstyled Supremo Dinesh Gope who was recently arrested from Delhi had secreted the cache earlier a police statement said Gope alias Kuldeep Yadav alias Badku who had more than 100 criminal cases against him was carrying a reward of Rs 30 lakh The raid team arrested the two PLFI activists Kotagair resident Kherwar and Singh of Goharom village under Rania police station on WednesdayBased on the lead provided by them Police recovered 35 pieces Gelatine sticks 35 pieces of Detonators attached with wire 4 countrymade pistol rusted 4420 numbers of live cartridges of 556 mm bore 300 pieces of live ammunitions of 762x39mm bore AK47 and 6 pieces of unfinished pistol magzine PTI