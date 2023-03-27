Seraikela (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest Mann Ki Baat program, saluted the late Snehlata Chaudhary, a resident of Seraikela, and described her as a source of inspiration for the entire society. The 63-year-old Snehlata Chaudhary, who was a social activist, donated her organs due to which four people have got a new life.

The Prime Minister saluted the spirit of the late Snehlata Chaudhary and called her decision on organ donation historic in the Mann Ki Baat programme. Due to organ donation by Snehlata Chowdhary, two people have got new vision and several patients have received heart, kidney, and liver.

Snehlata was injured in a road accident on 17 September last year when she was hit by a bike during her morning walk on the Gamharia main road. Snehlata had a serious head injury in this accident. For this reason, she was first admitted to Seraikela Sadar Hospital, where the doctors referred her to TMH Hospital in Jamshedpur in view of her critical condition.

Also Read: Elderly tribal couple beaten to death on suspicion of witchcraft in West Bengal

Later, she was sent to Delhi AIIMS by air ambulance when her condition deteriorated during treatment. Snehlta Chaudhary died on 30 September despite the best efforts of the doctors. She was a strong woman, who used to actively participate in social work and was also associated with many organizations.

During her lifetime, she strongly supported organ donation, especially the eye donation campaign. In this regard, Snehlata's husband Raman Chaudhary told that during her lifetime, Snehlata always used to talk about eye donation and also used to inspire people towards eye donation. Raman has a textile business in Seraikela and he is also socially active.

While his brother Ravindra Aggarwal is an IAS and is currently the Assistant Director of Delhi AIIMS. He has also held the post of Deputy Commissioner of Seraikela and Jamshedpur in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Abhijit Chaudhary, son of late Snehlata, during the Mann Ki Baat programme. In this sequence, the Prime Minister told Abhijit that today the whole country is saluting the mother's decision. His mother has set an example by breaking the orthodox tradition, one that will be remembered for years.

During the program, the Prime Minister appealed to the citizens of the country that more and more people should join the pious work like organ donation and set an example of humanity by doing organ donation.