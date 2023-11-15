PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO FREEDOM FIGHTER BIRSA MUNDA ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, on Wednesday paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary during his visit to the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum located at Old Jail Chowk, Ranchi. Sources said that PM Modi visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum located at Old Jail Chowk, Ranchi where he paid floral tribute to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

The legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary coincides with the Jharkhand Statehood Day. Sources said that after paying tribute to Birsa Munda, PM Modi also visited the barrack number four of the old jail where Birsa Munda breathed his last after being captured by the British. After floral tribute to Birsa Munda, PM Modi left for Ulihatu in Khunti, the birthplace of Lord Birsa Munda, in his special helicopter.

The Prime Minister also visited the residence of the descendants of Birsa Munda to interact with them. The PM was also scheduled to visit the tribal exhibition and also flag off the Viksit Bharat Yatra aimed to take the welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people. The yatra will culminate on Republic Day, Jan 26 next year.

PM Modi was also scheduled to inaugurate various welfare schemes during his Jharkhand visit. The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the PM PVTG Mission (PM Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group Mission” for which the Centre is spending Rs 24,000 crore. Besides the PM will release Rs 18000 crore under the 15th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi.