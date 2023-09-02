Simdega (Jharkhand): Armed militants of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) set ablaze a Poclain machine engaged in the construction of a railway track in Jharkhand's Sindega. According to official sources, the incident took place late on Friday night near Kanarwa railway station under the Bano police station area limits of the district.

Sources said, "A Poclain machine was engaged in the process of expanding a single railway track to double track of Hatia-Rourkela rail section near Kanarwa railway station when the miscreants set the machine on fire. The incident took place at around 1 a.m. The militant had also left a handwritten note from the spot. Militant Pandit Namak has claimed responsibility for the incident in this note." The police rushed to the spot after the incident and began a thorough investigation into the incident, sources added.

Confirming the attack, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) David Droudrai said, "A Poclain machine which was engaged in the construction of Hatia-Rourkela rail section was set on fire. A handwritten note claiming responsibility for the attack was also found on the spot. The note was allegedly written by PLFI militant Pandit Namak."

SDPO further said, "The note read that no construction must be done without consulting the PLFI. And if anyone opposes their order, they will carry out more such incidents in the future. Police teams have been formed to carry out the investigation into the arson incident."

