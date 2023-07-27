Giridih (Jharkhand): Four persons were arrested by the police on the charges of mercilessly assaulting a woman, as well as also stripping and tearing her clothes in Jharkhand's Saria area under Bagodar subdivision, on Wednesday night. The woman was in an alleged relationship with one youth of an adjoining village and family members from both groups were opposing the couple's affair.

Taking prompt action in the matter, the accused (two men and two women) — Vikas Kumar Sonar, Shravan Sonar, Rekha Devi and Munni Devi, all residents of Kabadiyatola under the Saria police station area in Giridih district were arrested by police.

During interrogation, the accused said they persuaded the victim and took her to a place giving the impression to the latter that the matter will be settled in her favour. The victim was taken to a forest on an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday night, where she was tied to a tree. She was also stripped, her clothes were torn and she was assaulted mercilessly by the accused, police said.

The arrest of all four accused was confirmed by DSP Sanjay Rana and Saria-Bagodar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam. "It is alleged that a youth from another village had an illegal relationship with the victim. People of both families were opposing illicit relations from their own levels. The family members from the youth's side were on the boil," the SDPO said.

The arrested people told the police that the woman was issued warnings several times to end the illegal relationship but she continued with the relationship.

Also read: Teenage boy dies by suicide after girlfriend refuses to marry him in Jharkhand's Palamu