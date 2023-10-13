PANIC SPREADS AFTER RETIRED SOLDIER OPENS FIRE ON SEALDAH NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXPRESS

Koderma: A retired soldier, who was presumably drunk and boarded the wrong train, opened fire on the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Passengers had a close shave as the gunfire did not hit anyone. The Koderma GRP arrested him.

Sources said he opened fire from his licensed revolver in bogie number B-8 of Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The accused was taken to Sadar Hospital for medical examination. The RPF personnel caught retired Harpinder Singh from Sealdah Rajdhani Express at Koderma station in an inebriated state. The retired army jawan fired from his revolver near the bathroom of the third AC coach.

Earlier, Singh booked a ticket for the 12301 Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani Express train and he boarded the Sealdah Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad station in an inebriated condition. Within a few minutes of the departure of the train, near Matari station, he got into an argument with the TTE after realising that he had boarded the wrong train.

The revolver was loaded with six bullets and out of which, he fired one round. Singh is a resident of Gurdaspur and retired from the post of Havildar from the Sikh Regiment in 2019. At present, he works at a security company in a colliery in Dhanbad.