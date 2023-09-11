Latehar (Jharkhand): A bus carrying passengers from Jharkhand's Gumla to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident on Monday night near Dedhtangwa Valley on Chandwa-Lohardaga Road, leading to injuries to over twenty people.

The bus was carrying migrant workers to Varanasi and stated to be moving at a high speed, said some of the eyewitnesses. The accident happened in the Chandwa police station area in the Latehar district of the state. Upon receiving information, Chandwa police rushed to the accident site and started a rescue operation.

Police with the help of local people took the injured in an ambulance to a Chandwa hospital for treatment. Some of the critically injured patients were referred to higher centres for treatment. The remaining were discharged from the hospital after the first-aid by the doctors.

Locals said that the bus was moving at a high speed in the valley. The valley has several sharp turns. While negotiating one of the turn, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Upon hearing the screams of the passengers, people from the nearby rushed to the area and started the rescue operation.

Some of the eye-witnesses said local people responded quickly and moved the injured to the hospital immediately. They also informed the police on time. A team along with SHO Bablu Kumar rushed to the spot. An ambulance was also arranged immediately to carry the injured to the hospital.

Also read: Rajasthan: Six family members killed in car-bus collision in Bharatpur