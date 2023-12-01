NOT IN THE HABIT OF PEEPING INTO EVMS UNION MINISTER ARJUN MUNDA DECLINES TO COMMENT ON EXIT POLLS

Giridih: Union Minister Arjun Munda on Friday visited Jharkhand's Giridih to attend the opening day of the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav cum Diksha Mahotsav program of the newly constructed Nandprabha Tirtha. The eight-day Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav cum Diksha Mahotsav is being organized at Rijubalika, the seat of Lord Mahavir.

Union Minister Arjun Munda along with Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi arrived on the first day of this eight-day long program. Union Minister Arjun Munda also talked to the media on the sidelines of the event. Responding to the exit polls of five states, Union Minister Arjun Munda said, “Only those who look inside the boxes can tell what the result will be. I am not in the habit of peeping into EVMs,” the union minister said.

He said that he has faith in the public adding that there is confidence among the voters ahead of the results of the elections. “It is the effort of all of us to ensure that the people of the country play their part in building the country,” Arjun Munda said. Earlier in the day, both Arjun Munda and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi met Jainacharya and took his blessings on the Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav cum Diksha Mahotsav program.

Pertinently, the Panchkalyanak Pratistha Mahotsav of the newly constructed grand Nandprabha Tirtha is going on on the banks of Barakar river in Giridih. In the presence of Jainacharya Muktiprabh Sureshwar Ji Maharaj and Sadhanarat Sadhu Saints, the statue of Lord Mahavir Swami is being consecrated after completing all the rituals from 1st December to 8th December. This program is being organized in a very unique way. Nav Prabhat Tirtha situated on the banks of Barakar River has been decorated in a grand manner.