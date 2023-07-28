Palamu: In a noble gesture, a senior IAS officer recently transferred in Jharkhand touched the feet of his subordinate during the farewell function, sources said. Emotional scenes were witnessed inside the DC office Palamu on Friday as outgoing DC, A Dodde, a senior IAS officer bid farewell to the subordinate staff on his transfer.

Dodde was recently transferred along with many other civil servants by the Jharkhand government and has been posted to Dumka district of the state. IAS officer Shashi Ranjan has been posted as the new Palamu DC. After giving the charge, A Dodde met his subordinate employees for a farewell. As soon as Nandlal, an office orderly came to bid him a farewell, Dodde hugged him and touched his feet as a mark of respect and take his blessings given his age.

A video of the function is being widely shared on the Internet. The IAS officer said that his father also used to work as an orderly. Nandlal is of his father's age and he has served him a lot during his posting in the district, he said. A Dodde honored Nandlal and two other subordinate employees posted in his office by offering them shawls.

Earlier, IAS officers A Dodde, Shashi Ranjan and Palamu DDC Ravi Anand reached the office together for the charge formalities. Shashi Ranjan took charge as Palamu DC after completing the necessary process in the office. Shashi Ranjan was earlier posted as Khunti DC. Former Palamu DC A Dodde said that he has gained many experiences during his posting in Palamu.

He said that the administrative team in the district is very efficient working for the welfare of the people. Palamu DC Shashi Ranjan said that he will try his best to live up to the expectations of the public. “I will try to put the development plans of the district on the ground,” he said. All the senior administrative officers posted in the district were present on the occasion.