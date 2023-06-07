NIA RAIDS HOUSES OF TWO MAOIST LEADERS IN JHARKHANDS PALAMU IN CONNECTION WITH FATAL ATTACKS ON SECURITY FORCES

Palamu: Bihar NIA team on Wednesday raided the houses of two top arrested Maoist leaders in Palamu district of Jharkhand in connection with Naxal attacks in the past in which several security forces personnel were killed, officials said. Officials said that a 12-member team of Bihar NIA reached Palamu on Wednesday and raided the houses of Abhijeet Yadav at Bandhudih village under Chhatarpur police station area and Prasad Yadav at Bagaiya village of Chhatarpur police station area.

The two top Maoist leaders carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively on their heads have already been arrested by the STF. Abhijeet Yadav was arrested by the Jharkhand STF four months ago from Gaya in Bihar. Whileas, Prasad Yadav was arrested by Palamu Police five months ago in the district.

Also read: NIA conducts raids at 14 locations in Jharkhand in Maoist conspiracy case, one held

The Enforcement Directorate has also confiscated the property of Abhijeet Yadav under the sections of UAPA. The fresh NIA raids on the houses of the two arrested Maoist leaders are being carried out in connection with the investigation of the case related to the deadly attacks on the security forces from 2015 till 2017.

Abhijeet Yadav and Prasad Yadav are accused of carrying out more than 70 Naxal attacks in Jharkhand and Bihar. Both Maoist leaders are accused to have killed 30 soldiers in the attacks. Pertinently, in 2016, 10 Cobra soldiers were killed in the Naxal attack on the Aurangabad and Gaya border in Bihar. In another attack, seven police personnel were killed in the landmines blast in Kalapahad under Chhatarpur police station area of Palamu.

The names of both Abhijit and Prasad Yadav surfaced in the attack during investigation. Abhijit Yadav was the zonal commander of the Maoists. Before his arrest, the Maoists had made him a member of the State Area Committee. While Prasad Yadav was the sub-zonal commander of the Maoists.