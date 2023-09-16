NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS IN SIX STATES ARRESTS ONE TERROR SUSPECT FROM MADHYA PRADESH

Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday raided nine locations in six states in a crackdown in the ISIS Jharkhand module case. During the raid, Rahul Sen alias Umar arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam for his alleged role in spreading terror in the area.

The investigating officers recovered a laptop, pen drive, mobile phone along with documents related to ISIS from him. In July, NIA had arrested a youth named Faizan Ansari from Lohardaga who was a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). While studying at AMU, Faizan came in contact with ISIS extremists and joined the organisation.

It has been alleged that Umar, who was arrested from Deora village was in constant contact with Faiza, who worked for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Like Faizan, Umar is accused of dissemination of ISIS propaganda through social media platforms for recruiting youths to undertake terror-related activities. According to NIA officials, raids were conducted in Bihar's Siwan, Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Madhya Pradesh's Azamgarh, Maharajganj and Ratlam and Punjab's Ludhiana. Also raids were conducted in South Goa, Karnataka's Yadgir and Mumbai.

The agency found many videos related to ISIS during the raids. NIA had registered an FIR on July 19 regarding the Jharkhand ISIS module. Faizan Ansari was arrested on the same day.

NIA investigation has revealed that 19-year-old Faizan Ansari had played an important role in the formation of Jharkhand module. He was connecting people with ISIS through social media platforms and also used to propagate the ideology of the terrorist organization. His plan was to carry out terrorist acts by involving youth in ISIS.

It has been found that Faizan, a BA Honours student of the Economics department used to live in a lodge outside the AMU campus. He came in contact with an ISIS operative and formed a close group with the intention of connecting others.

