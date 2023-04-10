NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS AT 14 LOCATIONS IN JHARKHAND IN MAOIST CONSPIRACY CASE ONE HELD

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 14 locations in the Lohardaga and Latehar districts of Jharkhand and arrested one suspect Sajan Kumar in its ongoing probe in the case of a conspiracy by active cadres of CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in June 2022, the agency said on Monday.

During the search operation conducted on Sunday, one country-made pistol with six live rounds, one magazine, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions were seized. "One suspect Sajan Kumar of Chakla in Jharkhand was arrested from one of the search locations at Lohardaga.

He used to work as a Munshi at a brick kiln Raju Bricks owned by suspect Raju Kumar," an NIA official said. Raju was allegedly involved in the collection and investment of levy money on behalf of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, who is still evading arrest and Sajan was fully aware of the transaction, the NIA said. The NIA had taken up the case of a conspiracy by an active cadre of CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in June 2022.

"A joint operation was launched in February last year by local police and CRPF when cadres of CPI (Maoist) fired indiscriminately upon them at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat en route Bahabar jungle. When security forces combed the surrounding area, large quantities of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items were recovered leading to registration of this case at Peshrar police station in Jharkhand," the NIA said.

Before NIA took over the case, a charge sheet was filed against nine accused persons by Jharkhand police last year under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UA (P) Act. "Following investigational leads, the agency found that the Regional Committee member Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres of CPI (Maoist), had hatched a conspiracy and assembled in the forest of Bulbul to attack the security forces," the NIA said.