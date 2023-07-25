NEERAJ SINGH MURDER CASE FORMER BJP MLA SANJEEV SINGH APPROACHES DHANBAD COURT SEEKS PERMISSION FOR EUTHANASIA

Dhanbad: Former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh, who is in judicial custody in connection with the 2017 murder of former Deputy Mayor and his cousin Neeraj Singh, has filed an application in a local court in Jharkhand's Dhanbad asking for euthanasia, sources said on Tuesday. It is learnt that Singh, in his application, has told the court that the government is “not letting me live peacefully, so it is my fundamental right to die”.

“That's why I should be allowed to carrry out euthanasia,” he said. The former MLA has asked for permission to donate his organs after euthanasia. Sanjeev Singh has also filed an application in the court for completing the paperwork for donating body parts after death. Singh's advocate Mohammad Jawed said that an appeal has been made on his behalf in the court of District and Sessions Judge 16 Akhilesh Kumar in which he has sought permission of the court for euthanasia.

Singh, who was in jail in the Neeraj Singh murder case, fell from the chair on July 11 leaving him injured. Later, he was admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) Dhanbad. Singh's lawyer filed an application seeking to shift his client to a private hospital for advanced treatment.

Pertinently, Singh has been in judicial custody since April 2017 in connection with the murder of his cousin and former Deputy Mayor Neeraj Singh. It can be recalled that Neeraj Singh was shot dead on Mar. 21, 2017 near Steel Gate in Dhanbad. Besides Neeraj, three other people, including Neeraj’s driver, a private bodyguard and an associate, were also killed in the attack.