MODI TO HOLD ROADSHOW IN RANCHI ON TUESDAY

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday evening, officials said. The roadshow is scheduled to begin from the Birsa Munda airport soon after his arrival here around 8pm and culminate at the Raj Bhavan around 9.30pm, a distance of 10km, they added.

As per Ranchi police traffic advisory, movement of vehicles has been restricted from 8pm to 10.30pm from Birsa Munda airport to Raj Bhavan via Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Argora Chowk and New Market Chowk on November 14 in view of the prime minister's visit.

After overnight stay at Raj Bhavan, the PM will head to Ulihatu, the birthplace of Birsa Munda around 9.30 am on November 15, the birthday of the tribal leader. The day is also celebrated as Jharkhand statehood day and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Prior to his journey to Ulihatu, about 65 km from here, the prime minister will visit the Birsa Munda Museum at Jail Chowk at 8.15 am, officials added.

After Ulihatu, Modi will head to Birsa College Football Stadium in Khunti where he will hold a public rally and launch the PM PVTG Development Mission. The Rs 24,000-crore scheme aimed at holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), officials said.