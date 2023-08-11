Ranchi: Mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh were stolen from the warehouse of a company in Ranchi. During investigation it was found that mobile phones amounting to over Rs three crore had gone missing from the company's godowns located in different states in July.

Project Supply Chain Solution Limited has lodged an FIR in this regard at the Pundag OP police station in Ranchi. According to the complaint filed by the company's warehouse manager Mohammad Jamir Bari Khan a group of unidentified miscreants looted the godown located at Pundag. Following which, mobile phones amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh went missing from the godown.

When the Pundag police initiated investigation into the mobile theft case, it was found that this was not the sole incident recorded by the company. Godowns of the Project Supply Chain Solutions Limited located in different states registered similar incidents of thefts in the month of July. On 15 July. mobiles worth Rs 65 lakh were stolen from the company's godown in Pune and then on 26 July, mobile theft of Rs two crore was registered at its godown in Bhubaneswar. Also, mobiles worth a few lakhs were stolen from the company's godown in Guwahati.

During investigations, Pundag police found that the CCTVs installed at the Ranchi godown were out of order for the last five days. When the godown staff were questioned in this regard, they could not provide any proper answer as to why the cameras were not repaired. In such a situation, police are examining the footage collected from CCTVs installed on the roads adjoining the godown.

The Pundag police have also got in touch with their counterparts in other states to probe into the matter. Pundag OP in-charge Vivek said that the matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that are revealed in the investigation, he said.