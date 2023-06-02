Ranchi (Jharkhand) : A minor girl living in the Khalari area, Jharkhand, allegedly committed suicide late on Wednesday night. The parents of the minor alleged that their daughter had a relationship with a boy of another religion, who is also a resident of Khalari. The boy was constantly pressurized his daughter to convert which was why she ended her life, they alleged.

Khalari police station in-charge Farid Alam said that on the statement of the father, an FIR has been registered against the boy, who is also a minor. The girl's father has alleged that the minor boy had married his daughter two years ago in the hill temple of Ranchi by hiding his religion. After this, he started pressurizing the girl to convert, due to which she had ended her life.

Minor mother

The minor girl who committed suicide also has given birth to a child. The relatives of the girl alleged that the child also belongs to the accused minor boy. The girl's father has alleged in the complaint given at the police station that on the night of May 31, he himself caught his daughter talking with the boy. On enquiry, it was learned that the accused boy was pressurizing her to convert so that he could keep her with him.

Khalari police station in-charge said that the dead body of the girl has been sent to RIMS, Ranchi, for postmortem. The real cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem report comes. At the same time, in the police investigation, the accused boy has been found to be a minor. After presenting him in the Juvenile Court, he will be sent to a juvenile home.