Chaibasa (Jharkhand): In a significant disruption to commuters, Maoists launched a blistering attack in Chaibasa leading to the explosion of a railway track on the Howrah-Mumbai main rail line. The assault took place between Goilkera and Posaita stations, causing complete standstill of train operations in the crucial route.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday between Goilkera and Posoita railway stations, around 150 km from the state capital Ranchi at around 12:30 a.m. A bomb that damaged the railway track near pole number 356/29 A-31 A, was detonated.

Subsequently, Maoists adorned the site with posters and banners, causing chaos in the Chakradharpur Railway Division and prompting an immediate halt to train operations upon receiving the information. The Maoist group, CPI ( Maoists) is observed celebrating Resistance Week from 16 to 22 December, during which this disruptive incident was orchestrated. As a consequence, the Indian Railways ceased train operations on the Howrah Mumbai main railway line.

Train No. 18030 Shalimar-Kurla UP Express was stationed at Mahadevshal station and later relocated to Goilkera railway station for parking. Moreover, near Deranwa station, Maoists placed a banner on the upline, which inadvertently got caught in the engine of the Tata-Itwari passenger train, progressing unnoticed until late at night when the Maoists blew up the track, the act of disruption led to a complete cessation of operations on the Howrah-Mumbai main route until 6 a.m. on Friday.