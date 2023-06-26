MAOIST COMMANDER CARRYING RS 10 LAKHS BOUNTY ARRESTED IN JHARKHAND

Palamu (Jharkhand): A Maoist commander, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on his head and was accused of over 100 attacks, was arrested by the Bihar security forces in the Jharkhand-Bihar border on Monday, official sources said. The accused identified as Arvind Bhuiya alias Mukhiya hails from Viraj village under the Salaiya police station area of the Gaya district of Bihar, sources said.

According to official sources, police and security forces have recovered modern weapons, including AK 47 at the behest of Arvind. Earlier, the Jharkhand government had placed a reward of Rs 10 lakhs on Arvind Bhuiya. During the interrogation, Arvind informed about the Maoist organisations to the security forces. The security personnel then started a search operation at the Jharkhand-Bihar border, sources said.

Police sources said that Arvind has carried out more than 100 attacks in Jharkhand and Bihar. An FIR has been registered against Arvind for carrying out several attacks in Jharkhand's Palamu, Garhwa, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribagh and Bihar's Gaya and Aurangabad. Arvind has been involved in the incidents of the martyrdom of more than 30 soldiers, police sources said.

In 2016, when CoBRA jawans were attacked during an anti-Maoist operation on Bihar's Gaya-Aurangabad border, Arvind was involved in the attack. In 2010-11, the then-SP was attacked in the Manatu police station area of Palamu. Palamu SP had a narrow escape in the attack, however, two soldiers were martyred in the attack. In 2008-09, four police personnel were killed in the land mine blast in the Manatu police station area of Palamu. Arvind has been involved in many such incidents, police sources said.

Arvind was the backbone of the CPI Maoist in Palamu Chatra of Jharkhand and the Gaya region of Bihar. On April 3, the top five Maoist commanders were killed in an encounter with security forces at the Palamu Chatra border. Arvind was handling the command of the Palamu, Chatra and Gaya border. In June 2022, when a search operation was carried out in Chhakarbandha, Arvind fled with a separate squad. Since then, he was continuously making the forests of Palamu, Manatu and Salaiya of Gaya in Bihar his hideout, sources said.