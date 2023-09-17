Dhanbad: Three women were buried after rock subsided on the road leading to Gondudih colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Sunday, police said. Police and BCCL management rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Police said that the three women were walking with their goat on the road between Gondudih Kanta Ghar and Gondudih Mines when rock subsided with a loud noise. A commotion broke out in the area following the accident. On receiving information about the incident, BCCL management and a team from CISF City reached the spot. BCCL initiated efforts to rescue the workers who had got trapped under the rubble of soil rock.

Dhanbad circle officer Prashant Laik, who reached the spot, said as per information three women got buried due to the subsidence and efforts have been initiated by BCCL to rescue them. The women, identified as Parla Devi, Thandhi Devi and Mandwa Devi, were all residents of Chhotki Baua settlement.

BCCL uses the main road from Gondudih Kanta Ghar of BCCL Kusunda area to Gondudih Mines for transportation of clay to the colliery. The same road is used by people of Dhobikuli and other settlements of the area. Villagers usually use this road to reach Bhooli Nishitpur.

"Three women were on their way to the village with their goat when suddenly a rock subsided and they got buried under the rubble. It is also being speculated that the three had gone to the spot for extracting coal," police said.

In a similar incident of rock collapse, three persons were buried alive and several were trapped in a colliery belonging to BCCL in Bhaura. These people were illegally extracting coal when the incident took place.

