Jamshedpur: Two persons were killed and four others injured when a truck toppled on people who were walking in a procession for the immersion of the idol of goddess Durga in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, officials said. The accident happened at the Bodhanwala Ghat in Bistupur police station area on Tuesday evening when the truck was negotiating a slope, they said.

Two persons died at the Tata Main Hospital, where four other injured are undergoing treatment, Health Minister Banna Gupta said in a statement after visiting the healthcare facility. The conditions of two of the injured are stated to be serious, police said. The victims were members of the Kitadih Puja Committee in Bagbera, they said.

Gupta asked East Singhbhum's Civil Surgeon Dr Jujhar Majhi and the hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons. Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of the two persons. "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this grief. The district administration is providing medical aid to the injured people. I wish speedy recovery to all the injured," he said.